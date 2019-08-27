Realtors warn sellers to hide personal items when showing house

An open house is a great way to show off the property you’re trying to sell, but realtors are warning sellers to be careful about the items left out in plain site.

Steve Kenny with ReeceNichols Real Estate says homes with medicine cabinets can be a theft target, to go along with weapons, jewelry and money.

“We have a tendency to leave medicine out by the mirror, by the sink, by the bed stand and these days, it’s important to get those things to a safe place to where people just don’t have access to them,” Kenny explained.

Kenny says the rule of thumb for open houses is that if you can see it, it can be stolen.