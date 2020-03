WASHINGTON, D.C. — Travelers who don’t have driver’s licenses that comply with new Real ID laws have been given a reprieve.

President Trump announced that he is postponing the October deadline due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The President said he was concerned about crowding at state motor-vehicle offices.

Without one of the Real ID cards, many would not be allowed to board flights in the U.S.

Trump said the new deadline will be announced soon.