Real Estate Offices Nationwide Give Back to Furry Friends

Luke is Next Home Realty National Franchise’s fFrench bull dog mascot and he was created to represent the company on this day.

So, all 350 offices in the U.S have spent the day helping pets in need.

The Joplin site partnered with the Joplin Police Department and their K9 unit to raise money to purchase equipment for their division.

Company officials also volunteered at Neosho’s Faithful Friends non-profit shelter.

“Well we are realtors in the community and so service is what we do for this area. So this is just an added layer to what we are doing for the families and people in Joplin and the surrounding area.”said Tanya Scott, Owner Next Home Realty

Next Home Realty fundraising for the JPD will end next Thursday.

For more information on how you can help them in their fundraising efforts visit thier Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nexthomerealestate/.