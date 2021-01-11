Real estate market adapting to covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — From mortgages to day-on-market, homes sales can be a long, involved process. But 2020 saw some big and unexpected changes for buyers and sellers. There can be a lot of competition and sales can happen very quickly.

Sarah Vonder Haar, Jasper Co. Home Seller, said, “We put our house on the market on a Monday and by Wednesday evening, it was under contract.”

This isn’t the first time Sarah Vonder Haar has sold her home, but the experience was unique.

“Never before have we had it under contract that quickly, it was kind of whirlwind.”

And she’s not alone. Many sellers don’t have long to worry about finding the right buyer.

“Some of them are sold within hours. 24-48 isn’t unusual.”

Amy Hunt with Keller Williams Realty says that was not what she expected when the pandemic started affecting the market last spring.

“We didn’t know what would happen with the coronavirus and thought maybe we would have some down time and take time to connect our clients. And the market just went crazy.”

Sales are up along with home prices. The average selling price in November 2019 was $135,000 – a number that grew by more than 20,000 in November 2020. Competition to buy a house has increased.

“It is a seller’s market.”

And the growth in sales is stressing other parts of the system.

“With the increase in sales, everything is a little behind. Title companies are a little behind, um the banks are behind, so closings are generally taking a little bit longer than they had been.”

Hunt adds that local housing inventory is low. If someone is considering selling their house, she says this is a great time to do that.