Real Estate Agents changing the way they show houses on the market

JOPLIN, Mo. — Among all the impacts from the Coronavirus, Real Estate Agents have also had to fine tune how they show housing options on the market.

Local Keller Williams Real Estate Broker, Jo Kleinsorge, said the market is steady, but just like other businesses, they’ve had to match comfort levels of their clients.

Some of these adjustments include: Spreading house tours out, limiting the number of people in the house, or even having agents wear gloves.

There’s always a need to make sure people know houses are still being listed on the market and the biggest change has been the increase of virtual tours.

Jo Kleinsorge, Keller Williams Real Estate Broker, says, “We’ve done Facebook live video walkthroughs for clients that aren’t with us, but on live, they’re able to ask the questions that they want to ask and see the features that they want to see. They can still drive by the neighborhood, and they can still walk the exterior of the house. So, there’s a lot of things that can be done without having to be in physical contact with the property or with the other sellers or the buyers.”

Kleinsorge says many listings already have the capability to show the buyer what they are looking for through videos and interactive tours.