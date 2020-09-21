“Real About Well-Being” club helps MSSU students understand the importance of mental health

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new club has started at Missouri State Southern University (MSSU).
“Real About Well-Being” is a new mental health club for MSSU students.
The goal is to help students realize the importance of having a safe space on campus where you can talk about mental health. The founders also hope to target the stigma associated with mental health in order to help people understand what they’re going through is normal and that it’s okay to talk about certain kinds of feelings.
Talking about mental health and just when it comes simply determining your mood or what you know causes your stress, I feel like that can really help you develop healthy habits for the rest of your life when it comes to dealing with your struggles mentally, internally, emotionally.Christine Ibeagi, MSSU Student & Founder of Real About Well-Being