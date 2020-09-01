Ready In 3 program teaches emergency preparedness

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve lived in the Four States any length of time, you know that emergencies can happen anytime, and in some cases without much warning.

That’s why Freeman Health System is encouraging residents to join in a weekly program they are offering during the month of September, which is National Preparedness Month, called Ready In 3.

Ready in three encourages people to create a plan, prepare a kit and listen for information. Show-Me Hope Team Leader John Blake says it’s best to prepare for the worst just in case it happens.

John Blake, Show-Me Hope Team Leader, said, “My boss always says preparedness brings peace of mind so being prepared for a disaster or pandemic or anything would ease um some of the anxiety or the fears what you have when they take place.”

The kit that Blake recommends everyone to have consists of items such as a three day supply of food and water for you and your pets, a three day supply of prescription medicine as well as a list of those medications, an emergency weather radio, small first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight, and batteries.

The ready in 3 preparedness presentation takes place at 2:00 p.m. each Wednesday in September. You can join in the zoom meeting by telephone or online.

For more information on how to sign up, follow the link below.

https://zoom.us/j/91040357587