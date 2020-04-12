Reactions of people trying to get through the pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Coronavirus has impacted every corner of Missouri.

Schools closed, businesses closed, and jobs lost.

Fear, anxiety, worry — just to name a few of the emotions the average person could be feeling right now.

KSN’s Austin Hyslip spoke to residents, some essential employees, and those trying to cope with the “new” normal.

“Hey I’d like to remain anonymous. I’ll explain all this, but I’m tired.”

“This has got me really scared.”

“Hello, so how am I doing.”

“How I feel? It’s been pretty boring.”

“So you asked. I have to say, my husband and I both work for essential companies in the non-medical healthcare areas. While we are working, our clients are rude, unhappy, and very demanding.”

“I”m an essential employee in the agriculture business, and I’m, to be honest, a little nervous.”

“Good morning, I’m Chris Mitchell. I’m in Webb City, Missouri. I feel three emotions when you talk about the Coronavirus.”

I posted my number on social media, asking residents one question. How are you doing during this Coronaviurs pandemic?

“Um, I would love to see my sister.”

“I miss hanging out with my friends. I miss spending time with people in regular social settings.”

“I’m still here. I have been quarantined by my doctors since March 13 because of medical issues that I have.”

“But most of all, I’m scared that if I had the virus, that I would die without my wife next to me or my wife having the virus and dying and I’m not able to be by her side.”

“I’m nervous about being at my home and coming home and exposing my home, exposing my family, knowing there’s a chance this virus can attack my children, attack my husband.”

Some trying to make it work with new store hours or businesses being closed.

“By the time I or my husband gets to the store at 8 P.M., the meat is empty and the eggs are gone and the milk is limited.”

“I really want to go shopping, thank you.”

Everyone… just waiting for this to end.

“The worst part is just not getting out, and I’m actually looking forward to getting out when this is all over.”

“But yet, I’m also hopeful that when this is all over and this settles down, and we get back to our normal, which I think will be a new normal, some good will come out of this.”