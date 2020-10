JOPLIN, Mo. — The goal of a Joplin based ministry is to get girls and young women out of the sex slave industry.

But there are still some people in Joplin that don’t know about Rapha International.

A series of photographs now on display at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company is designed to change that.

The photos, which are informational, are also for sale, with proceeds going back to the ministry.

The display will be up at the coffee house through the end of this month.