Rapha International launches GOAT Project

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local nonprofit is raising awareness on human trafficking during the Super Bowl.

Rapha International is partnering with athletes and causes which started an art based awareness project called GOAT. GOAT stands for Global Offense Against Trafficking. For Super Bowl 55 Rapha International was asked to paint one of 55 GOATs, which will be auctioned off. The organization says it’s a way to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Joseph Lang, Engagement Director at Rapha International, said, “We combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation for one child at a time. When we think of the Super Bowl with the thousands and thousands of people that show up and the human trafficking that takes place there we thought why can’t we get involved not only overseas which is where we are working, but right here in our backyard.”

The goats will be auctioned off leading up to the super bowl. To donate to Rapha International GOAT Project follow the link below.

Rapha.org/projectgoat]