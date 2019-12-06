Rapha House re-brands as Rapha International

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization has a new name, but the same mission.

What used to be called Rapha House is now Rapha International.

The Joplin-based ministry was founded 16 years ago for the purpose of ending the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children around the world.

Jenna Gregor says the not for profit started out with just one safe house in Southeast Asia, but over the years she says that’s changed.

And she says the problem isn’t just in one part of the world anymore.

Jenna Gregor, Rapha International Awareness Director, said, “We aren’t just one house and we didn’t believe that really reflected who we were and what we did anymore and with our international work being all over the world we thought that Rapha International reflected that better.”

But one thing that hasn’t changed is the ministry still sells clothing items and accessories made by young people who live and work in the organization’s campuses around the world.

Gregor says they are very unique and make great holiday gifts for the whole family.

To find out more about purchasing them, follow the link below.

www.rapha.org