Rapha House exhibit uses mirrors to shed light on college sexual assault

Rapha House held a reception Thursday evening for the new installation, “Safety in Numbers.”

This exhibit features 24 mirrors that were hung on MSSU’s campus allowing victims of sexual assault to express their stories and inspiring words for others anonymously.

The artist created her work out of a passion for bringing awareness and advocacy of sexual assault to communities.

“I’m really excited to have this being viewed by the public because it gives us an opportunity to have the conversation and to spread that awareness and education, and the more and more people who can come out and see these people’s voices, the marks they made, the more empowered they are,” explained artist Jaclyn Kidd.

“Safety in Numbers” will be on display at Rapha House through September 12th.