Rangeline Road Rage Incident Lands Oklahoma Man in Joplin Jail

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — SGT William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us tonight that a 24-yr-old man is under arrest after a road rage incident on Rangeline.

It seemed to develop around Newman and North Rangeline and continued south. Between a pickup truck and a passenger car.

About 6:55 PM both vehicles pulled into McAllisters Deli Parking Lot, 2500 South Rangeline.

The male in the pickup truck, identified now as Brett Stevens, 24, address listed in Oklahoma, pulled what appeared to be a handgun.

He then fired it.

The weapon was found to be a bee bee or pellet gun. Allegedly Stevens fired it and struck the side of the car, causing a significant mark.

Even though it’s not a real gun you cannot cause fear and threaten someone as such SGT Davis explained.

Stevens had driven off but officers located him near E 17th and South Highview.

Now arrested, Stevens will be charged with peace disturbance and vandalism. And he could face additional charges.

