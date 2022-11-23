JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early.

The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers.

Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure.

MODOT says this bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

“The contractor, Hartman & Company, Inc. of Springfield, worked hard to get this bridge open several weeks ahead of schedule and in time for the Christmas shopping season,” said Southwest District Engineer Steve Campbell.

The original bridge, built in 1976, closed in early September for demolition. Contractor crews replaced the old bridge with a new structure that is two (2) feet higher and 15 feet wider than the one it replaced. The contractor also built new sidewalks on either side of the bridge.

“We want to thank drivers, area businesses and our partners at the City of Joplin for their patience and understanding while we worked to replace this important bridge in a busy part of Joplin’s commercial district,” Campbell said.

Approximately 24,580 vehicles cross the bridge daily, according to MODOT.

For more information about the project, click: www.modot.org/range-line-roadkansas-city-southern-railroad-bridge-replacement.

Project information:

Prime contractor: Hartman & Company Inc., Springfield

Total project cost: $6.2 million

Contract completion date: December 16, 2022

In coming years, MoDOT says it will replace bridges on North Main Street (Missouri Route 43) over the Kansas City Southern Railroad and Turkey Creek, along with building a new bridge over the Kansas City Southern Railroad on 32nd Street (Route FF).