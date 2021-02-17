JOPLIN, Mo. — From yardwork and free haircuts to a cup of coffee for no charge, they’re all options to celebrate a very unique holiday Wednesday.

It’s likely not something you think about every day.

Rylee Beck, Zinc Coffee, said, “I think it’s definitely a human connection kind of thing.”

Helping out in small ways, the focus of Random Acts of Kindness Day. Longtime barista Rylee Beck has seen the kindness in action as customers pay for others cup of joe.

“A lot of people, that inspires them to pay for the next person – we’ve had chains of people up to 20 that just keep paying.”

Buying coffee, or hamburgers, or ice cream is a common theme – but the kindness can be anything, according to life coach Ann Leach.

Ann Leach, Life Coach, said, “Calling and checking on a family member or a neighbor. Trying to balance packages at the grocery store and saying let me get the door for you. I mean I think the beauty of it is, it doesn’t have to cost any money. It’s just a simple act of thoughtfulness.”

The holiday has been around for 26 years, with the creation of a Random Actions of Kindness Foundation, bringing inspiration for those who don’t know how to get involved and even a full week of suggestions to help.

And Leach adds, why stop there?

“What if we made that a daily practice.”