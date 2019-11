Plans for pavement repair on Route FF/ 32nd Street to the northbound I-49 ramp will close the ramp to traffic beginning Wednesday, November 13, at 7 p.m. through Thursday, November 14, at 4 p.m.

Crews with MODOT will replace concrete pavement that has begun to deteriorate and in order for the concrete to cure properly, drivers will need to find an alternate route.

Message boards will alert drivers to the upcoming closure, however, there will be no designated detours.