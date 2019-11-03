Raise Voices for Our Veterans event benefits southwest Missouri veterans in need

NEOSHO, Mo. — Residents came out for good entertainment, all in support those who have served our country.

Saturday, during the Raise Voices for Our Veterans event, locals donated to the cause.

The benefit raised money to help veterans of southwest Missouri in need.

There was both a silent and regular auction.

All proceeds will go towards Neosho’s Veteran Post 163.

Entertainment included some performances by Sensations Performing Arts Studio and the Diamond High School choir.

Tina Garrison, American Legion Auxiliary Member, says, “It suits that we have a good crowd to come out here and really enjoy it. We have a silent auction, and we’re also going to have a regular auction, also to auction out special deals. It helps and stays in the community and helps the veterans in our community when they need something.”

Garrison adds it was a great turnout and they are thankful for all those who came out.