Rainfall Sunday morning causes “devastating” Flash Flooding

by: Jessica Schaer

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A newly released graphic from the National Weather Service office in Springfield shows just how much rainfall fell Sunday morning in Newton and McDonald counties.

Between 4-6″ of rainfall fell across portions of Newton and McDonald counties this morning, prompting a Flash Flood Emergency. The cities of Anderson and Neosho were among the most impacted.

-NWS Springfield

Flooding impacted Seneca, Neosho, Anderson and several other cities in each county as waters rose.

Meteorologists estimate 4 to 6 inches fell in less than 6 hours.

Multiple water rescues were made by emergency responders, and homes along several creeks were evacuated.

