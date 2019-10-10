Rainfall leads to one of the worst corn and soybean crop yields in nearly seven years

Soybean and corn crop yield might be the lowest in nearly seven years. Ksn’s lauren johnson was out in Chanute, to hear from one farmer that had to deal with the rainy year we had and how that impacted his crops.

“As producers, we need some better weather going into the rest of ’19 and 2020,” explained Chanute farmer Nick Smith.

And a claim by the USDA can back up that statment, as crop progress reports show this year has not been a good year for corn and soybean crops. Smith farms both corn and soybeans, and due to this years rain, plenty of crops couldn’t even grow.

“The excessive moisture, flooding and continuing flooding, we weren’t able to plant any corn in a lot of areas that were booked for corn,” Smith added. “So we had to plant soybeans as an alternate crop and firtunately, most of them are doing well but a lot of them are under a lot of stress due to moisture.”

As a young farmer, dealing with flooded fields brings a new set of challenges. Like doing extra maintenance on fields and carefully watching crops close to the Neosho River.

“The Neosho River has been very, very angry at us,” Smith continued. “We’re having a large growing experience as farmers and dealing with all of that. As far as crops, a lot more input, a lot more crop care to fight the moisture, leaf rust, diseases, all moisture related. It took a lot more chemical and input just to keep the crop going.”

The USDA also says the quality from this years yield will also suffer.

As Smith begins to start to harvest, he is already planning on making accomodations to his growing schedule for next year.

“We’re aiming to grow a lot of corn and confident in a good forecast to do so,” said Smith.