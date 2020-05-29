Rainfall and saturated soil causing issues for farmers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Continued rainfall on already saturated soil is creating problems for local farmers.

Randy Huff, Farmer, Huff Farms, said, “To do what we do, you have to be an optimist, because weather controls everything we do and what’s the one thing we don’t control, the weather.”

Saturated soil conditions and continued rain are creating problems for local farmers.

“We sprayed this land third week of April, we put down the chemicals to get ready to do no-till to plant corn.”

Shortly thereafter it rained every day — that includes 8-10 inches in Southwest Missouri for the month of May.

“And here we sit five weeks later and we’re still not able to get a crop in the ground.”

According to the U.S. department of agriculture, corn is the most widely produced feed grain in the country and with Missouri located in the cornbelt region, farmers rely heavily on drier weather.

Dale Helwig, Cherokee Co. Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent, said, “Since we had a really wet March, that continued on into April with any little rain we had, kept everything wet, and then we moved into May, we haven’t had a break from the weather yet.”

Excessive rainfall can affect crop productivity in various way including direct physical damage, but in Huff’s case it’s caused delayed planting and harvesting.

“When we can’t get our crops planted in a timely manner we have to accept the fact that we know if we can get them planted we’re going to lose yield but we still want to have a crop growing in the ground. We hate to let the ground sit idle,” said Huff.

“A lot of guys were able to put their nitrogen on early but we’re afraid we’ve lost a lot of that because of the rain. If they can get out there and sidedress some corn and hopefully boost some yields this fall,” said Helwig.

Huff says with fertilizer down and chemicals sprayed, he’ll keep his eyes on the sky and hope for drier days.

“Lots of pros, lots of cons, you just have to look at it and once again be the optimist and hope for a better year next year,” said Huff.