Rain returns to the Four States Sunday afternoon, cooler temps to follow

(KSNF/KODE) — A line of showers and storms will impact the Four State Region Sunday afternoon and evening.

Our Fourstateshomepage.com Interactive radar shows rainfall moving through southeast Kansas first, then moving into the Joplin forecast area by 4:00pm.

FUTURE RADAR: 4:00pm Sunday

Timing through area shows rain starting between 1:00 and 7:00 pm, depending on what part of the Four States you’re in.

Storms are not expected to be widespread severe. However, a SLIGHT RISK is possible for certain parts of our region (yellow).

Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible, embedded in the line of storms.

Rain will linger into the evening, but cooler temperatures are behind the front. Monday’s high will be only in the upper 60’s.

