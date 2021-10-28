Rain and wind to continue through Thursday

Temperatures will drop through the day as cloud cover, rain showers and northerly winds prevail. Winds could gust up to 45 mph. Be aware of flash flooding in low lying areas and streets with poor drainage.

Rain and high winds will continue overnight as rain chances slowly decrease in the early morning hours of Friday. The rain should clear out by the afternoon, but it won’t warm up much, the expected high for Friday is 55 degrees.

The first frost/freeze is looking more likely in the first week of November.

