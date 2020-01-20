Rain (and some snow) expected in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — Another system will bring us more rain this week, and even some snow mixed in.

Precipitation is expected to start falling Tuesday night. It will mainly be rain, but snow is expected to be mixed in with it.

As we progress into Wednesday, the Four States will have mainly all rain falling.

Southeast Kansas has the highest chance for any snowfall accumulations, but, even then, some parts of that particular area may not see snow at all.

While it is possible snow could impact the roads, making them slick, meteorologists do not anticipate this to be a major event.

Temperatures will be too warm for any true snowfall accumulations. Overnight lows will be in the low-30’s. Wednesday highs will be in the upper 30’s.

Rain is expected to continue falling throughout the day Wednesday. Some places will continue to see a mix of snow.

