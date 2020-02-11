Rain and Snow possible in the Four States region Wednesday

(KODE/KSNF) — Don’t be surprised if you wake up to a little snow on Wednesday in both southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

What will yet again begin as rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will switch to a rain-snow mix and then some snow is possible through Wednesday afternoon.

Keep in mind, counties in the southern part of our KSN/KODE viewing area will only see rain Wednesday. This model run below shows McDonald County seeing only rain. Newton County and Ottawa County could likely see both snow and rain, depending on what part of the county you are in.

Road conditions will likely not be too affected with this system. Joplin snow amounts look minimal. Pittsburg snow amounts are higher, but still not too significant. Many places will simply see a dusting of snow and other areas will only have rain and no snow at all.

Snow will linger into the Wednesday evening hours and will remain light in nature. This model run below gives a good idea of what will likely happen. Again, as of Tuesday evening, meteorologists do not believe this will be a major event or have any major impacts.

