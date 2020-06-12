Railroad crossing near Goodman Elementary School to get major safety upgrade

GOODMAN, Mo. — A railroad crossing near the new Goodman Elementary School will get a major safety upgrade.

City officials, MODOT, and Kansas City Southern Railway Company have finished their review of the Whitmore Street crossing in Goodman.

The project was approved by MODOT last week and will put flashing lights, gates, signage, and pavement markings on the asphalt.

MODOT says the project will cost somewhere around $300,000 — money already available from the multi-modal rail safety section of MODOT’s budget.

Since the new school was built after the April 2017 tornado, school property now comes right up to the railroad crossing.

So, the city wanted to make sure the commute to and from school is safe for all students and staff.

Jack Wright, MODOT Rail Safety Specialist, said, “This crossing itself was not on our radar, because our information was all pre- to the school connection being made. So, the mayor reached out to the railroad first, and then they reached out to me and we looked at it and said, yes, we need to do something here.”

JR Fisher, Goodman Mayor, said, “I couldn’t be happier because the smallest little incident here at the school in something like this could have been catastophic and unnecessary, when we can do something like this and make sure that doesn’t happen, or at least do the best we can.”

If all paperwork gets in on time and everything goes well, the project could be started by next Spring, and will take around a year to complete.