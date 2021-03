FRONTENAC, Ks. — Raider’s Ink is running their Be Kind fundraiser for random acts of kindness, and now they’re hoping local businesses will get involved.

By contributing $150 dollars to the campaign, the business will get 10 shirts with the company logo on the back. $100 dollars will then go towards buying shoes for the Lord’s Diner. Individual shirts are still available for $15.

Orders can be made online by emailing the store.