Racine logger recognized for improving SWMO wildlife habitat quality

Anthony Gruver from Racine was recently named the Southwest Regional Logger of the Year.

“My dad, Darrell, he actually paved the way for us and I am just a fortunate recipient,” Gruver explained.

Gruver grew up logging and helped his father with the family business, D&D Hardwoods. Recently, he became the manager of the company and wants to teach others how to manage a forest for sustainability.

“To try to do what’s best for the forest–it’s about forest management at it’s finest. We try to go above and beyond to do that,” Gruver added.

Gruver’s work was noticed by the Missouri Department of Conservation and they gave him the state forestry award. His work exceeded landowner expectations and he improved wildlife habitat quality.

“It’s something the average person can’t do–or doesn’t normally do–and take pride in it,” said Gruver.

In recognition of this award, Gruver received logger safety equipment from Crader Distributing of Marble Hill.