Racine Christian Church hosting annual “Journey to Bethlehem” event

RACINE, Mo. — A southwest Missouri church is making it possible to visit the holy land — without having to leave the four states.

Racine Christian Church is hosting its annual “Journey to Bethlehem” event this weekend. It’s free, and is geared towards the whole family — and features an interactive theater, living nativity and live animals.

The church is celebrating its 100th year this year. It’s year number 21 for this event.

“It’s so cool, so at night this trail is lit up with torches and it’s dark and we have fires at each station so you really feel like you’ve gone back in time, and everyone of course is in costume and it it takes you back to that, you really feel that what it would be like to make that journey,” said Darrin Brower, Event Director.

Again, the event is free — and runs from 6 to 9 tonight, tomorrow night and Sunday night.