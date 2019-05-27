Race held at Crowder College

NEOSHO, Mo. - Racecars hit the asphalt today in Neosho.

Rain didn't stop the Sports Car Club of America: Ozark Moutain Region from racing at Crowder College.

Cars of all makes and models hit the track for six rounds of races at the organizations third event of the season.

Organizers say they are happy to see a great turn out even with the dreary weather.

Sam Henry of Ozark Mountain Region SCCA, says, "Driving in the rain presents a new set of challenges and for a day like today, we're very happy with the turnout."

Cars are broken up into 20 classes for races.

Any car is eligible to race given they past their safety test, except for large SUVs.

