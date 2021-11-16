Race for Joplin City Council seat begins

JOPLIN, Mo. — The race is officially on in Joplin to see who will eventually be in charge at city hall next year.

The candidate filing period opened today for the city council. Five positions will be on the ballot in the spring — including three general seats and one each in zone-one and zone-four.

To run, you need to be a registered voter who’s lived in Joplin at least four years. Potential candidates must also pass a petition in support of their campaign — and get signatures from at least 150 registered voters.

“A players tip if you will. Get more than 150 signatures, try to turn in more than that because some of those may fall out during the verification process because every signature that you turn in will be verified,” said Keenan Cortez, Joplin Council Member.

Mayor Ryan Stanley will not seek re-election, but Gary Shaw, Anthony Monteleone, Diane Reid Adams and Doug Lawson all plan to run again. Candidate filing runs through January 11th.