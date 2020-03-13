R-9 School District highlights good citizenship

CARTHAGE, Mo.—Putting students first — it was the overarching theme at Thursday night’s Carthage School Board meeting.

First, with the meeting’s setup. Every meeting is hosted in a different Carthage school, welcoming that building’s students to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Along with the Pledge, the board recognizes Artists of the Month, highlighting outstanding artwork of district students.

This meeting, held at Carthage Junior High library, also featured work from the school’s Maker Space program. The hands-on program incorporates STEM-based learning disguised as beautiful bridgework and building monstrous Ferris wheels, standing higher than six feet tall.

Second-graders from Mark Twain Elementary presented what they have learned about the different aspects of government. The classes elected their own president, met their city council members, and even started a campaign to recycle markers throughout the school.

The presentation foreshadowed the core of the meeting, Dr. Mark Baker’s Superintendent’s Report. Unveiling the next steps of the Carthage 2020 and Beyond initiative, the report pinpointed the importance of teaching students the importance of citizenship.

From teaching Kindergartners the Pledge of Allegiance, to implementing civics courses, to even helping students understand their own political platforms and register to vote, the district is working to shape students into well-informed citizens as early as Pre-K.

Volunteering also falls under the district’s emphasis on citizenship. At the meeting was Carthage Bright Futures coordinator Greg Spink, who is teaching students the true secret to happiness: helping others.

The Bright Futures program reports more than 40 beds, ____ pairs of glasses donated to Carthage students in need. They also send approximately 300 meals home with students per week to ensure that no one is hungry during their time away from school.

Another presentation came from officials with Carthage Intermediate Center, who are also teaching students the importance of giving back with the Tigerville project.

Throughout the week, students helped raise money for the Carthage Crisis Center with a penny wars competition, raising a combined total of $2,000. They also did various service projects like potting plants in decorated milk cartons for the ______.

The class that raised the most money was Mrs. Collier’s fifth grade class, winning the chance to play kickball against the Carthage Fire Department.

As for what’s next for the R-9 School District, Dr. Baker adds that more is yet to come in April, including Election Day on the 7th. Voters will refill three expiring board member terms and decide the fate of the tech center bond question.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 20th at Steadley Elementary.