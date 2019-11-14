R-5 Foundation gives grants

An area school foundation is taking up where taxes and state funding leaves off.

A charitable group in Nevada called the “R-5 foundation” has been dolling out grant money to be used at all of the schools in Nevada since 1996.

This year, the foundation has handed out 3-thousand dollars in grants to help teachers go above and beyond what their regular budgets would allow.

One of the recipients is kindergarten teacher Sarah Swearingen.

“This fall we’ve been able to plant baby evergreen trees in our classrooms and be able to watch them grow, and then in the spring our plans are to order cups of caterpillars for each kindergarten classroom and we’re going to watch them transform into butterflies.”

In addition to teachers, foundation grant money in the past has been used to provide scholarships for Nevada High School students attending college.