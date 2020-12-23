Quintessential bronze statues for sale to raise funds for area foundation

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An area attraction is giving the public a chance to own some iconic Four State works of art.

Some of the pieces of the Precious Moments fountain of angels are now for sale. There are three different sets of bronze pieces from the fountain which was designed by Sam Butcher.

The fountain opened to the public in 1997 with the very last show occurring in December of 2006. But Mishell Hoover says the the figures, which include fish, turtles, snails, and geese, are only on sale through December 31st.

Mishell Hoover, Precious Moments Foundation, said, “To offer these treasures to our guests and to our Precious Moments lovers and they can take it home and they can be their treasures, they see it every day, they’re inspirational, it’s also a fundraiser for the Precious Moments Foundation which is a 501c3 organization.”

If you’d like more information on the pieces, follow the link below.

www.PreciousMoments.com