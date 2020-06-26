QuikTrip holds ribbon cutting

JOPLIN, Mo. — A ribbon cutting this morning marks a day local fans have been looking forward to for a very long time.

QuikTrip hosted a ribbon cutting this morning to mark its newest location on 32nd Street just East of Interstate 49.

Local customers have been pushing the corporation to come to town for years, even creating a Facebook page for the movement.

Todd Brennfoerder, QT Fan, said, “I’m pretty excited to have this here. I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time, stopped at any QuikTrip I’ve driven by, roads trips. Always wanted to have one in Joplin so it’s a happy day.”

Mike Thornbrugh, QT Spokesman, said, “We knew that we were coming to this area – but when you already have a built in fan base, if you will, who already know who you are, it makes a difference. And we’re very appreciative of it.”

The travel center is considered a generation three design, with 10 gas pumps and six more for diesel.

Inside, there is an extensive selection of drinks and fresh food.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the store plans to hold a grand opening at a later date.