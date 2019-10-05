Quawpaw Nation celebrates trust settlement in federal court case

After more than 17 years, Quapaw Nation is celebrating a trust settlement between the federal government.

Friday, the Court of Federal Claims in Washington D.C notified the tribe of this achievement.

Chairman John L. Berrey believes the tribe has been long deserving of a form of restitution since they were removed from their reservation in the 1800’s, leaving behind only a couple hundread tribal members.

He says no money will take away what his ancestors endured, but it is meaningful to them — especially as they continue to move forward as a tribe and set an example for other tribes as well.