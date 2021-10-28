Quapaw Tribe’s Ki-ho-ta Center handles significantly more civil and criminal cases, and now offers counseling services

MIAMI, Okla. — The Quapaw tribe’s Ki-ho-ta Center opened less than two years ago.

The $4 million project handles both civil and criminal cases. Court operations have grown significantly since it started. It now offers counseling services: DUI classes, drug & alcohol assessments, a methadone clinic and family services.

“They hold a ton of services, I mean domestic violence to sexual violence to the youth corps, or the youth programs that they have which are great. So it’s kind of nice to see us working together with them. I mean because we were so spread apart before,” said Corissa Millard, Quapaw Ct. Clerk.

Three judges are based out of the center. They started out seeing cases just once a month. That’s now up to four times a month.