NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The Quapaw Tribe has an upcoming event designed to help school children and adults.

The Inter-Tribal Youth Language Conference will take place on Saturday, April 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the tribe’s Ki-Ho-Ta Center in Miami.

It’s open to anyone, ages 5 to 24 – and will include speakers from local tribes who will share language, history and culture.