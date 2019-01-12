Quapaw Schools Athletics Department gets much needed renovations

It's been more than 20 years since the Quapaw Schools Athletics Department has had a major renovation in their gym.

But this is now possible thanks to a $32 thousand dollar grant from the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma. Quapaw Schools Athletic Director James Dawson approached the tribe last year about helping the school make these much needed renovations.

As a result of their partnership, new scoreboards have been purchased and new locker rooms installed. Members of the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma also helped install some of the new equipment.

"This is a high school, for our varsity boys and girls a locker room gives them something to be proud of, they can walk back here and it's well taken care of and they have to take care of it too,” says Dawson.

In the future, Quapaw schools hope they can make improvements to the middle school athletic facilities as well.