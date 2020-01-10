Quapaw receives Rural Economic Development Grant

QUAPAW, Ok. — The town of Quapaw is taking steps to economically develop the area for its residents.

How are town leaders working to do this?

Quapaw is the recipient of a Rural Economic Development Grant.

Only 39 towns in the nation were awarded this recognition.

And Quapaw is one of two towns in Oklahoma to receive the award.

Terri Daniels,Quapaw City Clerk/Treasurer, said, “This town is slowly dying on the vine I mean we have traffic flow we have a great school system.”

But Quapaw city official Terri Daniels says the town of Quapaw is in need of so much more.

And town leaders are working towards that goal — most recently being awared a Rural Economic Development Grant.

“They are growing to help guide us in the direction to help the town to grow economically.”

USDA representatives will oversee the grant and work with residents through a series of meetings.

“We’re trying to put together a leadership team of community members that can kind of guide how they feel the community needs to go.”

The team will also brainstorm strategies to help combat issues they face as a small community.

One of the biggest efforts they’ll work on is improving more affordable housing options in town.

Also how to grow their retail base.

“Oklahoma operates solely on sales tax revenue its the only funding we get so sales tax is a big deal. So if their is a way we can build our tax base that would be great too.”

Plus, finding ways to add more fuel options.

“Not have to travel and give our money to other cities or even states for that.”

For one community member who attended an economic meeting she is in full support.

Mariah Tyner, Quapaw Community Member “funding, funding is huge for a small community small, rural community like this. Getting funding for anything in such a small tax base, its a problem so with the readi they are able to help us.”

There will be several more sessions held before creating the leadership team to get the community aware and involved.

The City Clerk adds, by may of this year, the leadership team will start applying for other grants to help them further develop their town.