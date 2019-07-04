Quapaw Public Schools wins new devices for students

QUAPAW, Okla. – Students who attend Quapaw Public Schools will soon get their hands on some new devices.

Quapaw District Technology Director Brandt Loyd recently attended the International Society for Technology and Education Conference. Teachers and administrators from all across the globe were there, learning the latest apps and technology to use in the classroom. Quapaw was one of three districts to win a set of 30 Chromebooks.

“Mainly they will be using them for research, writing papers, we use Google Classroom, and G Suite in our school district, so everything coming off Google so the Google Chromebooks work perfect for our infrastructure.” Brandt Loyd, Quapaw Schools District Technology Director

Loyd adds students will begin using the devices this August.