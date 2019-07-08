Quapaw Powwow 2019 Comes to a Close

Quapaw, Okla.

The 2019 Quapaw Powwow came to a close today.

Chairman of the event Mike Shawnee reflected on the 3 day celebration, where his tribe honored their American Indian traditions.

Shawnee says it was a great turnout even though it rained during parts of it.

About 15-thousand people came out throughout the weekend enjoying food, entertainment, and much more.

Today’s activities concluded with inter tribal dancing and contests including the categories of jingle, fancy shawl, and traditional.

“When we practice we just put on some songs and our Moms and Dads help us dance and tell us what to do and everything.” said Mash-ta Littlecook, Quapaw Tribal Member

“I’ve been coming here all my life. So, it’s good to come see family and friends just make some new acquaintances it’s always great to come back.” said Mike Shawnee, Quapaw Powwow 2019 Chairman

Shawnee adds the Powwow is ran on about a 90-thousand dollar budget.

With more funding, the tribe would like to incorporate even more events in the future.