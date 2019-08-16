Quapaw Nation makes major donation to school district for electronic sign

Quapaw Nation donated $25,000 to fund Quapaw School District’s new electronic sign.

The district alongside the Public Safety department will have the ability to get out information or emergency notifications to the community. This includes amber alerts, burn bans, and fire dangers.

The sign is located right on Route 66 for easy access.

“We enjoy helping out communities–the tribe does,” said Zack Turley with Quawpaw Nation Department of Public Safety. “They are very community-oriented, so any way to help, they are there to do it.”

“We are ery grateful for the Quapaw Nation to think of us and also to help us get our message out in different ways,” added Quapaw Schools Superintendent David Carriger. “Of course, we have our Facebook page and our website, but to havand e electronic sign, it’s really nice to have immediate access to messages for the entire community.”

Carriger adds a lot of rural schools have funding issues, so having a tribe like Quapaw Nation help them bring this to the district is important. He says this would not have been possible without their donation.