QUAPAW, Okla. — Quapaw Nation citizens are receiving help from the federal government.

Friday, The Quapaw Nation Business Committee approved distributing more than $13 million to its members.

The assistance is part of the American Rescue Plan.

$20 billion of relief money was split among the 574 native nations in the U.S.

Quapaw elders will receive $4,000. Adults that qualify will get $3,000 and $1,000 for children.

To qualify for assistance you must be a member for at least a year and fill out the application.

