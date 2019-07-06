Quapaw Nation celebrates its 147th Pow Wow, bringing tribes across the nation together

QUAPAW, Okla. – The deep history of Quapaw Nation is highlighted as the tribe celebrates its 147th Pow Wow.

People from across the nation come together in Northeast Oklahoma in fellowship with Quapaw Nation, with many other tribes joining them. Quapaw officials say, even if they aren’t from the same tribe, supporting each other is important because they face the same political issues.

The Pow Wow includes singing and dancing, while vendors get a chance to sell their Native American artwork. Leo Jordan Jr. is an artist selling his unique pieces of dream catchers, and rivercane blow guns. Even though he’s part of Cherokee Nation, he travels to 45 different Pow Wows a year.

“Keep our culture growing keeps the younger generation keeping up with how the culture used to be. This was way we made a living back in the day back in the pioneer day when we was moving with the different seasons.” Leo Jordan Jr., Artist

The Quapaw Pow Wow will continue through July 7th and most events kick off in the evening. Several competitions will be held including gourd dancing, and a Quapaw women’s dress contest.