NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA–Quapaw Nation announces the tribe has received approval with the Department of Justice for its trust settlement.

The total amount they’ll get over time will be $200 million. About $59 million of the funding will benefit tribal members who own federal Indian assets including land.

Others with claims can still pursue settlement funds if it’s within the statute of limitations.

Residents that qualify should get checks from the U.S Treasury Department by the end of the year.