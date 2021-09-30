Quapaw man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes and illegal possession of protected eagles

QUAPAW, Mo. — A Quapaw man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for child sex crimes and illegally possessing parts of protected eagles.

Today, a judge sentenced 57-year-old Carl Gene Ortner to life in federal prison and ordered him to pay a 100,000 dollar fine. Back in May, a jury found Ortner guilty of three child sex crimes, as well of being in possession of parts of a bald eagle and a golden eagle.

Authorities say Ortner portrayed himself as a Native American spiritual counselor and used that role to sexually abuse his victims. Three victims came forward saying Ortner abused them.