Quapaw man found guilty of child sexual abuse, possession of protected eagle parts

OKLAHOMA (KODE) – A federal jury has convicted a northeast Oklahoma man for sexually abusing a child and illegally possessing parts of protected eagles.

The jury found 57-year-old Carl Gene Ortner of Quapaw guilty of multiple sexual abuse charges involving a child, as well possession of parts of a bald eagle and a golden eagle.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Authorities say Ortner posed as a Native American spiritual counselor and used that position to target his victims and sexually abuse them.

Three victims came forward saying Ortner abused them.

Investigators say Ortner claimed to belong to several tribes, though no tribe claimed him.

During the investigation, authorities found feathers and other parts of bald and golden eagles that Ortner illegally possessed