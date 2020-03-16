Quapaw man convicted of sexually abusing a minor for the second time

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — On Monday, March 16th, a federal judge found a Quapaw man guilty of sexually abusing a child under 12 years of age in Indian Country.

Wilkie Bill Burtrum, 60, was convicted on both counts of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12 in Indian Country.

“Wilkie Burtrum was a very real danger to children. Today he was convicted of child sex abuse for the second time in his life. He previously spent 14 years in prison for sexually abusing two children, and my office will be asking that he now spend the rest of his life in prison,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “No child should ever suffer at the hands of a pedophile nor endure abuse in silence. Along with the Quapaw Tribal Marshals Service and Miami Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office commends this young victim for his courage to come forward to report these horrific crimes.”

Burtrum abused the victim between August 2018 and October 2019.

The prosecution contended that the defendant paid extra attention to the victim and offered him special privileges in order to gain the child’s trust.

During the time the defendant and victim were together, Burtrum purposefully touched the victim sexually both over his pants and under his clothing. The child eventually confided in a relative then his father. The father immediately reported the crimes to authorities.

During the trial, the prosecution introduced into evidence a 1993 sexual abuse conviction, establishing a pattern of behavior by the defendant.

In that case, Burtrum served 14 years in prison for four counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country with children under 12. An additional victim testified Monday about abuse he suffered at the hands of Burtrum approximately five years ago. He recently came forward to report the crime.

Burtrum will go back to court for a sentencing hearing which is set for June 25, 2020.