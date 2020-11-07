Quapaw man charged with sexual abuse of a minor and possessing parts of protected eagles

QUAPAW, Ok. — A Quapaw man has been charged for sexually abusing a minor and illegally possessing feathers, talons and heads from seven bald eagles and seven golden eagles.

Carl Gene Ortner, 56, is charged with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact in Indian Country, possession of parts of a bald eagle, and possession of parts of a golden eagle.

At a hearing held Friday, Ortner fraudulently claimed to be a Native American spiritual counselor and healer and would give the feathers of bald and golden eagles to the minor victim and the victim’s family in order to gain their trust. At Ortner’s residence, officers allegedly found various parts of bald and golden eagles as well as a whole eagle carcass.

Native Americans consider eagles to be sacred and only use the parts to make regalia or for use in cultural and religious practices. Evidence was presented that the defendant allegedly used his position of influence to groom the victim and force her into sexual relations with him, using her cultural beliefs and vulnerability against her.

Ortner is not an enrolled member of any federally recognized tribe.

During the hearing, prosecutors alleged there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).