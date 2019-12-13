Quapaw FFA benefits from grant funds

QUAPAW, Ok. — Quapaw FFA students are making a difference in their community.

The FFA classes have learned skill-sets including how to weld, different ways to paint and wire, and even about solar energy.

This was used to build blessing boxes to be placed throughout the Quapaw community.

Students earned a grant from the national FFA organization to launch this project.

And the classes also built new Quapaw signs at the North and South end of town.

Ethan Mate, FFA student, said, “Signs now are a lot better than they used to be they were kind of old and worn down and no body really they didn’t’ really catch anybody eyes. So we just made them flash and catch people’s eyes.”

Skyler Evans, FFA student, said,”To me it helps you in the future if you don’t get these hands on experiences you are not going to physically or mentally be ready for the outside world.”

The blessing box is located at The First Baptist Church in Quapaw.

The organization asks if anyone is willing to donate food to the blessing box to help people in need to drop off items there or take items if needed.